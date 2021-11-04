Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Sell

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.00.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TSE TRQ traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$12.41. 304,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,296. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of C$10.34 and a 52-week high of C$26.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.04.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.