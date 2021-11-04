Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.47-1.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $435-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.21 million.Lumentum also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.470-$1.640 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lumentum from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.63.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of Lumentum stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $87.80. The company had a trading volume of 44,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,681. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.84. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.