Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.95. 253,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,776,008. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $18.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.