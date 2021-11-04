Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Henry Schein updated its FY21 guidance to $4.27-$4.35 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.270-$4.350 EPS.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.33. 25,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,817. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.96. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

