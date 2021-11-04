NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 77,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,106,966 shares.The stock last traded at $6.03 and had previously closed at $5.99.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXE shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.31. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 2.06.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 19.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

