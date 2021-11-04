Brokerages Set Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT at €96.00

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €95.47 ($112.31).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

HEN3 stock traded up €1.10 ($1.29) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €80.42 ($94.61). The stock had a trading volume of 665,678 shares. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €79.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €86.75.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

