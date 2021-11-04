Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.53. 136,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,989. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

EQX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equinox Gold stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 105.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,757 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.