Brokerages Set Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Price Target at €96.00

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €95.47 ($112.31).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HEN3. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €1.10 ($1.29) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €80.42 ($94.61). The company had a trading volume of 665,678 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €79.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €86.75. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.