Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRQ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 115,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,363. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $36,244,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,054,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,457 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 825,714 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,792,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 436,864 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 387.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 472,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 375,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

