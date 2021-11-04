Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 99.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 875,187 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,850,000 after buying an additional 266,688 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,159,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,766,000 after buying an additional 144,584 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,340,000 after buying an additional 137,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,982,000 after buying an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,595,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,272,000 after buying an additional 99,715 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $43.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.69. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 166.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

