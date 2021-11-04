London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $16,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in The Hershey by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HSY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.85. 1,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,638. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.12 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.55.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,315. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.55.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

