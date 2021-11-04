London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Buys 4,949 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Align Technology accounts for 1.6% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $19,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $680.03. 1,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,037. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $669.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $638.40. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.71 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

