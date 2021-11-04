Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 150,778.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,757 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,025,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,919,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on A. KeyCorp raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

NYSE:A opened at $159.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.19 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

