Rage Fan Hits Market Capitalization of $874,960.29 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $874,960.29 and approximately $25,814.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00087359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00074516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00101411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.49 or 0.07266996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,108.36 or 0.99780876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00022453 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

