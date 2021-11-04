Short Interest in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Expands By 18.1%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,800 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 170,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 157,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MITT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Shares of MITT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,083. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

