Bitgear Market Capitalization Achieves $1.48 Million (GEAR)

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Bitgear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitgear has traded 45% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitgear has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $36,464.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00087359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00074516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00101411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.49 or 0.07266996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,108.36 or 0.99780876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00022453 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,596,579 coins. The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear . The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitgear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

