Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) & UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Critical Contrast

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) and Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. UMB Financial pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMB Financial has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Severn Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares UMB Financial and Severn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial 30.26% 14.22% 1.22% Severn Bancorp 19.23% 9.09% 0.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of UMB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for UMB Financial and Severn Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

UMB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $112.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.33%. Given UMB Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than Severn Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

UMB Financial has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UMB Financial and Severn Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial $1.37 billion 3.61 $286.50 million $6.12 16.68 Severn Bancorp $49.72 million 3.53 $6.71 million N/A N/A

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp.

Summary

UMB Financial beats Severn Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services. The Institutional Banking segment is a combination of banking services, fund services, and asset management services provided to institutional clients. The Personal Banking segment combines consumer banking and wealth management services offered to clients and delivered through personal relationships and the firm’s bank branches, ATM network, and internet banking. The company was founded was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, commercial banking, mortgage lending, and commercial real estate services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

