Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Trading Down 30.1%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) shares traded down 30.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.89 and last traded at $69.17. 248,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,066,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.97.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.93. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -52.80 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 81,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

