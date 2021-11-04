Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 34,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,199,248 shares.The stock last traded at $6.82 and had previously closed at $6.64.

The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HBM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Indl Alliance S reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 18.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 390,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.34.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

