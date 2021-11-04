Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $565.78 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $565.78 million and $27.07 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,165.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,479.50 or 0.07323541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.65 or 0.00326415 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $593.61 or 0.00970494 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00087288 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $258.76 or 0.00423043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.73 or 0.00277496 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.14 or 0.00230744 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,316,944,815 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,264,876 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

