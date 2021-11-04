Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,238 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 901% compared to the typical volume of 623 call options.

In other news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $116,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,360,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,775,200. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at $151,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

VRRM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.11. 24,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

