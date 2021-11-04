Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Makes New $641,000 Investment in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Quidel by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 216,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,817 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 330,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,276,000 after purchasing an additional 117,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 139,507 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel stock opened at $138.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.33. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of -0.20.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. The firm had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.