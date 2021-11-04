Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Globalstar by 200.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,274,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,866,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Globalstar by 33.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,969,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 359.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,175,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086,573 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,373,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,399,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099,518 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of -0.01.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

