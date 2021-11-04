Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,500 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

