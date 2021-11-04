Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 1,332 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 47.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Avalara were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVLR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 4.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 58.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 12.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $184.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.00. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $117.33 and a one year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,805 shares of company stock valued at $13,098,145. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

