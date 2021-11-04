Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Trims Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,205,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173,921 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,805,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,247,000 after buying an additional 3,067,269 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,798,000 after buying an additional 2,302,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,158,619,000 after buying an additional 1,421,474 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $114.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

