Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:TSM opened at $114.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $142.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 45.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.76.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.