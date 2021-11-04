Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 79 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 169.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 27,404 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 72.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 167.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 25,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $1,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $145.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.40. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.94 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 119.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

