Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,752,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 48,050 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 769,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,938,000 after purchasing an additional 589,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $63.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $66.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

