FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Short Interest Down 17.2% in October

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the September 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 507,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $10,516,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after acquiring an additional 362,576 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,249.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,654,000 after acquiring an additional 47,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.65. 15,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,466. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $229.79 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.28.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.82.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

