Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Lowered to C$52.00 at ATB Capital

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price reduced by analysts at ATB Capital to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 78.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AFN. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.44.

Shares of TSE:AFN traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$29.14. 47,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$25.85 and a 1-year high of C$48.47. The firm has a market cap of C$547.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,460.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$28.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.23.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$302.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$308.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 3.0399998 earnings per share for the current year.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

