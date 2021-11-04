Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98, Fidelity Earnings reports. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

NYSE:ARGO traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.89. 2,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 0.94. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $59.79.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Argo Group International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 1,311.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Argo Group International worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARGO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.