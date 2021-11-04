Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98, Fidelity Earnings reports. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.
NYSE:ARGO traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.89. 2,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 0.94. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $59.79.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.75%.
Several research firms have weighed in on ARGO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.85.
About Argo Group International
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.
