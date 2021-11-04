Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.320-$7.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.82 billion-$7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 billion.

ZBH traded down $9.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.68. 64,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,474. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.15 and a 200 day moving average of $156.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $134.69 and a 52 week high of $180.36.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.05.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.