Marathon Capital Management Has $652,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 436.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger stock opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

