Marathon Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Blue Bird by 92,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,475 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,943.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.23. Blue Bird Co. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $196.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

