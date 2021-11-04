Marathon Capital Management Purchases 176,550 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 1,765.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,550 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,550 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up 0.9% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth $759,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 28.2% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 4,546,771 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $94,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 202.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 806,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $16,557,000 after acquiring an additional 539,864 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 41.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth $97,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.