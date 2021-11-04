Mark Asset Management LP Purchases New Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Mark Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTLA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

Shares of NTLA opened at $136.35 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 2.03.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $308,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,203 shares of company stock valued at $39,372,706. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

