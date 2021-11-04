Mason Capital Management LLC Takes $415,000 Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Sage Therapeutics comprises about 0.0% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.55.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $47.11 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.76.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

