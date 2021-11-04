Mason Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,001 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. Uber Technologies accounts for 0.0% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $45.90 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

