Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,709,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,358,000 after buying an additional 436,401 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after buying an additional 341,076 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,307,000 after buying an additional 191,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 122.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after buying an additional 78,546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $526.61 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $356.40 and a 52 week high of $528.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $497.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.29.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

