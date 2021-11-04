Mason Capital Management LLC Has $58.12 Million Holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Mason Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,015,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 566,488 shares during the quarter. Clear Channel Outdoor makes up about 3.6% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mason Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $58,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 44,374,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,060,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 106,748 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.42.

CCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.65.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

