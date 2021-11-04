Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 32,642 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,642 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 1.55% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $10,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 845.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 1,928.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 170.6% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BBUS opened at $85.16 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $62.16 and a 52-week high of $85.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.66.

