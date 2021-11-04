Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Raised by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,531 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $241.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

