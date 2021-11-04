SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Holdings Raised by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,130 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 1.1% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.61% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $25,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV opened at $88.51 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $90.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.90.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.