iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $86,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $288.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.05. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.93 and a 1-year high of $289.17.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.