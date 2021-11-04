Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,597,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,993 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $95,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 164.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

STLD stock opened at $64.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,763 shares of company stock worth $31,098,981 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

