Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 21,976.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,447 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.09% of Churchill Downs worth $82,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $233.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.25. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.30 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on CHDN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.71.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

