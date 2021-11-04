Millennium Management LLC Purchases 475,050 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,050 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Cirrus Logic worth $100,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $81.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.20. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Forsyth bought 6,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

