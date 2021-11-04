Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 990 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $217.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.81. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $142.51 and a 1 year high of $228.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

