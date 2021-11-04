Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,820,000 after purchasing an additional 635,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,656 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,594,000 after purchasing an additional 987,960 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

MO stock opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.57%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

